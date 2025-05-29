State of Wyoming Has $62,000 Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,654 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 487,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

