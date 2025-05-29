State of Wyoming Has $70,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

