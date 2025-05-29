State of Wyoming Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 273,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $229.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.44 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

