State of Wyoming Sells 29,823 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.28. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

