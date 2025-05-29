State of Wyoming Sells 371 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

PBH stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

