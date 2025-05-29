State of Wyoming Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at $328,779.36. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.