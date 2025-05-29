Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

