Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.58. 5,456,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11,644,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,540 shares of company stock worth $595,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

