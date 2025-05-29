SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head to Head Analysis

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuperCom and Navitas Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $27.83 million 0.99 -$4.02 million $1.38 6.84 Navitas Semiconductor $74.15 million 15.94 -$145.43 million ($0.52) -11.85

Profitability

SuperCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SuperCom and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom 3.49% 79.94% 13.86% Navitas Semiconductor -84.61% -23.64% -20.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SuperCom and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 1 0 5 0 2.67

SuperCom currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.68%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $3.79, indicating a potential downside of 38.45%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuperCom beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

