Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Update

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.