Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Update

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

