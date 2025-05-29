Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE TDOC opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

