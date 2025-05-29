Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) versus Orange (OTC:ORANY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Free Report) and Orange (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Orange”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21 Orange $43.57 billion 0.90 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telekom Austria and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orange 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telekom Austria pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orange beats Telekom Austria on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services. The company also sells handsets, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, it provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors, brokers, and operators. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

