Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Terex Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE TEX opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Terex by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

