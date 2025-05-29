TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Raised to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TVK. Desjardins raised TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$166.40.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$163.59 on Tuesday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$67.66 and a 52 week high of C$176.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total transaction of C$4,446,780.00. Company insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

