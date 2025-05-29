The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 374.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Andersons worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Andersons by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

