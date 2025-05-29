The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $23.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GTES. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.