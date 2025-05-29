The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

AGCO stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in AGCO by 400.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

