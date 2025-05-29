The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $770.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8%

United Rentals stock opened at $711.48 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $641.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $704.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,390,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 98.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

