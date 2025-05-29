The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 703,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. Research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

