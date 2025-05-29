Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 5,272 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 941,613 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE CADE opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.