Tidal Investments LLC Buys 487 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total value of $2,728,568.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,047,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,251,665.20. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,366 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $306.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

