Tidal Investments LLC Has $516,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.91 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

