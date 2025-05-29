Tidal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 22,314 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,314 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,818,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 3,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,534,265 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,987,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.