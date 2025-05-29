Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.07% of CEVA worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $19.30 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $461.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Insider Activity at CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

