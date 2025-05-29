Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

