Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,186 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,286 shares of company stock valued at $323,003 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

