Tidal Investments LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 2,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.47. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.82 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.45%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.41%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

