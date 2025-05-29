Tidal Investments LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Costamare by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

About Costamare

