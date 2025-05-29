Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 53.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

