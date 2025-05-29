Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.7%

Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,221.68. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 948,707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $10,716,000. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 401,302 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 500.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 377,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

