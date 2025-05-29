Top Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable dividends and strong market reputations. Investors view them as relatively lower-risk holdings because these firms occupy leading positions in their industries and have proven their ability to weather economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 24,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.59. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86.

