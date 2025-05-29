Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 325,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE MODG opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MODG

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.