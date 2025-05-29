Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE:MODG opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $388,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $4,716,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

