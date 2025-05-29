Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Transcat Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.67 million, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 1,052.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 10,137.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

