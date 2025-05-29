Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 996,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 790,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 67,325 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

