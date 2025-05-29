Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 39,900 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.