Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 18,900 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.51% of Runway Growth Finance worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

