Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

