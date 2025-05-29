Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.03 Million Stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.79% of Expensify worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Expensify announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 27,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $91,832.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,225.28. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,497 shares of company stock valued at $680,378. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

