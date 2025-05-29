Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

