Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $320.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.62 and its 200-day moving average is $337.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

