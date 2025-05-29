Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.42 Million Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 324,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 11.0%

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

