Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of SF opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

