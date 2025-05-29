Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.74% of Forrester Research worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.11 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Wall Street Zen raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

