Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.5%

AFG opened at $121.54 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.