Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 145,300 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,603,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,904.50. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $928.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

