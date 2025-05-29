Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,800 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $257,031.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,576.48. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,459 shares of company stock worth $7,773,380 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

