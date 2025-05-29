Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of Franklin Covey worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 885.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $44.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

