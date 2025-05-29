Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 683,751 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 300.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

