Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.